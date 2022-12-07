Driehaus Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,927 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $33,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 14.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 844,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,147,000 after purchasing an additional 106,119 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Visteon by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 307.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 37,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 238.9% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period.

Get Visteon alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $281,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $422,191.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visteon Stock Down 1.9 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VC traded down $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,692. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.79. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $88.82 and a one year high of $152.10.

VC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Visteon to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Visteon from $119.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.21.

Visteon Profile

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.