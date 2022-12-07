Driehaus Capital Management LLC Invests $25.86 Million in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 606,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,856,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Grocery Outlet as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,424.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey York sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $1,886,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,228.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $72,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,424.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,078 shares of company stock valued at $5,611,474 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $29.05. The company had a trading volume of 17,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of -0.09. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $918.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.51 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

