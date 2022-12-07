Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases 240,610 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,416,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,610 shares during the quarter. Duckhorn Portfolio makes up 0.8% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.10% of Duckhorn Portfolio worth $50,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NAPA. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

Duckhorn Portfolio Profile

Shares of NYSE NAPA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. 9,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,187. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.43.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Featured Stories

