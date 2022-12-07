Driehaus Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,099,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072,035 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $26,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Xponential Fitness

In other news, EVP Megan Moen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,504.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,933 shares of company stock valued at $546,958. 69.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xponential Fitness Trading Down 0.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPOF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,098. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $26.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Xponential Fitness to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Xponential Fitness Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

See Also

