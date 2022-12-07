DSC Advisors L.P. Cuts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

DSC Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,269,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 766.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after buying an additional 142,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.53. 27,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,304. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $174.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

