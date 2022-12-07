DSC Advisors L.P. Has $302,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DSC Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 6.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,639,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $6.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $519.32. The company had a trading volume of 39,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,892. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $210.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadcom Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.04.

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.