DSC Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

DSC Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,604 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the quarter. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

VZ stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,384,124. The company has a market cap of $155.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

