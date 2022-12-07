DSC Advisors L.P. Invests $373,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

DSC Advisors L.P. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Square Group S LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $578,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 393,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 105,569 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 986,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,241,768. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.