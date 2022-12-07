DSC Advisors L.P. Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

DSC Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.6% of DSC Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.38. 107,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,047,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $419.85. The company has a market cap of $329.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

