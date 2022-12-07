DSC Advisors L.P. Sells 171 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

DSC Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $651,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,115,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,203,000 after acquiring an additional 508,923 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.0 %

MRK stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.97. The company had a trading volume of 242,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,856,206. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.63. The stock has a market cap of $278.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $110.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.