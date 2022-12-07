DSC Advisors L.P. Sells 438 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

DSC Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in 3M were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.93.

Insider Activity

3M Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.12. The company had a trading volume of 79,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,791. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $181.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.75. The stock has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

