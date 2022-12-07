DSC Advisors L.P. Sells 623 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

DSC Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $70.36. 1,240,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,178,008. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $156.73. The company has a market cap of $113.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.88 and a 200-day moving average of $80.29.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

