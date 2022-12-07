Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.62-$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $393.00 million-$401.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.29 million.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Duckhorn Portfolio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet cut Duckhorn Portfolio from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.44.
NAPA stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 602,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,499. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $23.57.
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.
