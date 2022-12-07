Dumac Inc. Acquires 773 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Dumac Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up about 1.9% of Dumac Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dumac Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 327.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 80,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 61,553 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 537,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,471,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,026,000 after purchasing an additional 306,438 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $112.75. The company had a trading volume of 120,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,451,463. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.97.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

