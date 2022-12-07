Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:DIG)

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DIG traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 290 ($3.54). 170,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,503. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 250.75 ($3.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 332 ($4.05). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 273.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 281.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51. The company has a market cap of £429.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,208.33.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

