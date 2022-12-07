Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Buys 3,542,932 Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its stake in shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,181,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,542,932 shares during the quarter. VTEX makes up about 2.7% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. owned approximately 6.51% of VTEX worth $37,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in VTEX in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of VTEX by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 233,300 shares during the last quarter. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of VTEX by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,477,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 528,219 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VTEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VTEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTEX. UBS Group began coverage on VTEX in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on VTEX in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities lowered VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Itaú Unibanco lowered VTEX to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

VTEX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. VTEX has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

