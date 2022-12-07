Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Down to $11.90

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.90, but opened at $11.47. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 156 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DYN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $573.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.06.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $189,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,809.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 195,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $2,439,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,549,602.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $189,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,809.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 52.7% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,740,000 after buying an additional 1,207,750 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 48.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,746,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after buying an additional 568,533 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 8,957.4% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 350,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 346,203 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 813,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after buying an additional 298,538 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,807,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

