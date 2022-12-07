DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 1,090,529 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,182,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090,529 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.26% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $319,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $10,132,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $70.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,178,008. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $113.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMD. Bank of America cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

