DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 945,164 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,612,972 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 945,164 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.81% of Huntington Bancshares worth $140,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,643 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,566 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,347,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,045,000 after purchasing an additional 838,229 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Stephens cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

HBAN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,643,195. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

