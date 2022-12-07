DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Boosts Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 940,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,186 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $103,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in AMETEK by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AME. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $140.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,249. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.62 and a 200-day moving average of $122.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,418 shares of company stock worth $2,130,986. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

