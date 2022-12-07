DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $671.27 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,241,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121,802 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 1.2% of DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.73% of Deere & Company worth $671,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,564,000 after acquiring an additional 823,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 396,988.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,319,000 after purchasing an additional 603,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $207,038,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,358 shares of company stock valued at $15,372,332. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.5 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.11.

Shares of DE stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $440.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,540. The company has a market cap of $132.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.86. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.