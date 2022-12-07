DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Increases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115,869 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $385,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Point72 Europe London LLP raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 143.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 53,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 31,664 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 616.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 325,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,953,000 after acquiring an additional 280,289 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,263,000 after acquiring an additional 667,656 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 252,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,362,000 after purchasing an additional 35,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $3.31 on Wednesday, reaching $233.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,135. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.43. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.