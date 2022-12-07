DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Raises Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162,407 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.18% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $93,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,892,459,000 after buying an additional 1,100,806 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,469,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,706,000 after buying an additional 584,476 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,099,000 after buying an additional 1,618,497 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,762,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,885,000 after purchasing an additional 858,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,477 shares of company stock worth $11,889,614 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $104.02. The company had a trading volume of 74,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,640. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $138.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

