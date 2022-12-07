E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Gap Down to $5.72

Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.72, but opened at $5.36. E2open Parent shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 3,081 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETWO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of E2open Parent to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, E2open Parent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

E2open Parent Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81.

Insider Transactions at E2open Parent

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 63.61%. The company had revenue of $160.68 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $75,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,056.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other E2open Parent news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $75,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,056.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Hantman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,100.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,400 shares of company stock worth $327,010. 5.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E2open Parent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETWO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 83.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,103,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,914 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 910.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,273,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,047 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 11.3% during the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,997,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,143 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter worth about $16,001,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,359,000.

E2open Parent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.