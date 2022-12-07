EAC Price Reaches $0.15 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 7th. EAC has a total market capitalization of $46.04 million and $12,592.07 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EAC has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00455407 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022557 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001221 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00018301 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.15195837 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $9,200.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

