East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EWBC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

East West Bancorp stock opened at $64.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 44.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $362,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Tobam purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 868.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

