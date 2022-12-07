ELIS (XLS) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001916 BTC on exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $64.46 million and approximately $11.59 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00011108 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005946 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00051142 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005845 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021099 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00237737 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003754 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32171773 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $654.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.