Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.57 and last traded at $33.57. 2,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 342,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.21.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMBC. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Embecta in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Embecta from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average of $29.41.
Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.
