Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.57 and last traded at $33.57. 2,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 342,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMBC. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Embecta in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Embecta from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Embecta alerts:

Embecta Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average of $29.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embecta

Embecta Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMBC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Embecta during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Heritage Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embecta in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.