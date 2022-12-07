Emera (TSE:EMA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.99

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$19.99 and last traded at C$53.36, with a volume of 262111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$52.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Emera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Emera from C$67.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Emera from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. CSFB lifted their price target on Emera from C$53.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Emera from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.50.

Emera Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.26 billion and a PE ratio of 17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.95, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$57.95.

Emera Increases Dividend

About Emera

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is 88.63%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

