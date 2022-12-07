Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Stock Holdings Raised by Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 350.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,047 shares during the quarter. Encompass Health accounts for 98.2% of Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $22,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 8.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,646 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 30.9% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter worth approximately $467,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 457.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 84,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 29.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after purchasing an additional 48,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of EHC stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $57.09. 11,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,197. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EHC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Greg D. Carmichael purchased 1,830 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,549.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Articles

