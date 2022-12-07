Energean plc (LON:ENOG) to Issue $0.30 Dividend

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Energean Stock Performance

LON ENOG opened at GBX 1,298 ($15.83) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,416.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,304.74. The company has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 5,053.85. Energean has a 1 year low of GBX 811.50 ($9.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,622 ($19.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.34) target price on shares of Energean in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

Further Reading

