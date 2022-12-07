Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Short Interest Down 7.6% in November

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the October 31st total of 139,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Energean from GBX 1,540 ($18.78) to GBX 1,750 ($21.34) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Panmure Gordon raised Energean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Energean from GBX 1,500 ($18.29) to GBX 2,150 ($26.22) in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of EERGF stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. Energean has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $18.85.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

