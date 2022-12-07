Energi Achieves Market Cap of $14.10 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 7th. Energi has a market cap of $14.10 million and $174,065.84 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001428 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 53% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00078424 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00056831 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001314 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00010011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00024846 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,651,384 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.