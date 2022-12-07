Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,116 shares during the period. Energizer makes up about 0.6% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of Energizer worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Energizer by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Energizer by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Energizer by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Energizer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

Insider Transactions at Energizer

Energizer Trading Down 0.0 %

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $28,044.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $28,142.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.32. 7,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.28. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $41.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.20.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Energizer’s payout ratio is -36.81%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

