Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 3,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 16,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESVIF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities raised shares of Ensign Energy Services to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.67.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Ensign Energy Services Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.