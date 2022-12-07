Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 97,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,508,801 shares.The stock last traded at $78.20 and had previously closed at $75.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Entegris Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.50. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $993.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 9.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 70.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,414 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 243.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 87,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Entegris by 13.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 586,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,036,000 after acquiring an additional 71,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 569,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,801,000 after acquiring an additional 40,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Entegris by 8.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

