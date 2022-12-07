Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives $46.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVST shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Envista to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Trading of Envista

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Envista by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Envista by 8,922.2% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Envista by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Envista by 419.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Envista Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NVST traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.62. The stock had a trading volume of 25,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,444. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. Envista has a twelve month low of $31.67 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.30.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.94 million. Envista had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envista will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

