EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $362,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL traded down $1.94 on Wednesday, reaching $117.24. 571,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.41.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.