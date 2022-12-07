EPG Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

EPG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 143.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.26. 52,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,102. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.63 and its 200-day moving average is $147.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.