EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,466 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

EPG Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA XMMO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.81. 301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,807. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $68.22 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.62.

