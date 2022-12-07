EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,580 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

EPG Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,012 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,123,340 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after buying an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,403,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,372,607 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after purchasing an additional 177,670 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CLF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.20. 110,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,100,228. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.19. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.