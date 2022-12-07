EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 57 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $329.60. 32,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,806. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $675.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Edward Jones cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

