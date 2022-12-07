EPG Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

EPG Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 85.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 12.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 322,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of United Bankshares stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $41.47. 4,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,997. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.12. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.08.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $273.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 54.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Bankshares news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $106,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,382.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UBSI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.