Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Epsilon Energy has a payout ratio of 40.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Epsilon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EPSN traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.55. 1,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,597. Epsilon Energy has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $150.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.24 million during the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 39.03% and a net margin of 49.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Epsilon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Epsilon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Epsilon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Epsilon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Epsilon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

