Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Salesforce, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – Wedbush raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Salesforce in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the CRM provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

CRM has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.26.

NYSE:CRM opened at $133.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $133.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.03. Salesforce has a one year low of $130.91 and a one year high of $270.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,170,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.4% in the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 4.9% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

