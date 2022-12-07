Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Steven Madden, Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Steven Madden in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The firm had revenue of $556.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.33 million.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $34.26 on Monday. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average of $32.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at about $634,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at about $272,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 216.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 87,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 59,892 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at about $3,054,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

