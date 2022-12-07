Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 7th (1COV, AAVMY, ABBRF, AHT, AIBRF, AIR, AKAM, ANF, APA, APD)

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, December 7th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €40.00 ($42.11) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €10.40 ($10.95) to €11.00 ($11.58).

AbraSilver Resource (OTC:ABBRF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$0.60 to C$0.55.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 5,650 ($68.89) to GBX 6,000 ($73.16). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.80 ($4.00) to €4.00 ($4.21).

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €130.00 ($136.84) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €132.00 ($138.95) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €170.00 ($178.95) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target lowered by Tigress Financial from $168.00 to $132.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price boosted by Argus from $18.00 to $27.00.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $55.00.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $292.00 to $340.00.

Aclara Resources (OTC:ARAAF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.25 to C$1.10.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $105.00 to $106.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $237.00 to $193.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price boosted by MKM Partners from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $165.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €55.00 ($57.89) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $18.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $18.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price raised by Argus from $45.00 to $50.00.

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) was given a €44.00 ($46.32) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $30.00.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €98.00 ($103.16) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.00 to $8.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $256.00 to $263.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $70.48. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $25.00.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $20.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) had its price target cut by Stephens from $13.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $151.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.30 ($9.79) to €9.80 ($10.32). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) was given a €105.00 ($110.53) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $10.00.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $16.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $16.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $10.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $81.00 to $112.00.

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from 465.00 to 455.00.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,800 ($58.53) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €61.00 ($64.21) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $156.00 to $160.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $140.00 to $155.00.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $6.00 to $32.00.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €29.00 ($30.53) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €40.00 ($42.11) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $89.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €32.00 ($33.68) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €34.00 ($35.79) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 355 ($4.33) to GBX 295 ($3.60). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$43.50 to C$42.50.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 376.00 to 375.00.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$5.50.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $314.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €75.00 ($78.95) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €28.00 ($29.47) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $100.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $173.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $82.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $57.00 to $55.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $155.00.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $88.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €26.00 ($27.37) to €28.00 ($29.47).

Future (LON:FUTR) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,852 ($34.78) to GBX 2,621 ($31.96). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 680 ($8.29) to GBX 625 ($7.62). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 640 ($7.80) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 530 ($6.46) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $15.00 to $7.00.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $15.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,475 ($17.99) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,300 ($15.85) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,600 ($19.51) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $105.00 to $90.00.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $55.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $79.00 to $67.00.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €65.50 ($68.95) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €92.00 ($96.84) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $155.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Helical (LON:HLCL) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 375 ($4.57) to GBX 350 ($4.27). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €70.00 ($73.68) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from 33.00 to 28.00.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from SEK 85 to SEK 80.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $89.00 to $94.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) was given a €70.00 ($73.68) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $110.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Informa (LON:INF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 700 ($8.54) to GBX 725 ($8.84). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €13.00 ($13.68) to €13.40 ($14.11).

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $35.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) was given a €73.00 ($76.84) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $16.00.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €64.00 ($67.37) to €58.00 ($61.05).

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €572.00 ($602.11) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $420.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €120.00 ($126.32) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $13.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $20.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €82.00 ($86.32) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from €118.00 ($124.21) to €91.00 ($95.79).

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $7.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$90.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $399.00 to $401.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $434.00 to $450.00.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $55.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $295.00 to $300.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $230.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $230.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $233.00 to $240.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $190.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $400.00 to $305.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $330.00 to $225.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $375.00 to $320.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $380.00 to $325.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $300.00 to $270.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $284.00 to $294.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$16.00.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $35.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.30 ($3.47) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $69.00 to $60.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $74.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price boosted by Argus from $195.00 to $206.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $55.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $277.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €230.00 ($242.11) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $114.00.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $75.00 to $185.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $39.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $17.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $18.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $20.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $42.00 to $36.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $45.00 to $35.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $19.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $35.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $22.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. from $45.00 to $35.00.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.50 ($3.68) to €3.60 ($3.79).

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €115.00 ($121.05) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €26.00 ($27.37) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $4.30 to $4.20. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $5.00 to $4.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $4.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $5.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $65.00 to $75.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $72.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $79.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $77.00.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $220.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $150.00 to $175.00.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc. from $150.00 to $175.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $61.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 105 to SEK 110. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $22.00 to $13.50. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $12.00.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €120.00 ($126.32) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €14.80 ($15.58) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.55 ($7.95) to €7.45 ($7.84).

Talanx (ETR:TLX) was given a €47.20 ($49.68) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Talanx (ETR:TLX) was given a €47.00 ($49.47) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $2.50 to $1.00.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €54.90 ($57.79) to €60.00 ($63.16).

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $48.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €15.00 ($15.79) to €16.00 ($16.84).

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $590.00 to $610.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 65 ($0.79) to GBX 75 ($0.91). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $1.70 to $1.30. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €45.40 ($47.79) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $7.90 to $12.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $12.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €104.00 ($109.47) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2.70 to $3.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc. from $96.00 to $100.00.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $96.00 to $100.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $109.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $38.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $48.00 to $43.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $10.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.