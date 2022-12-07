Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 7th (1COV, AAVMY, ABBRF, AHT, AIBRF, AIR, AKAM, ANF, APA, APD)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, December 7th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €40.00 ($42.11) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €10.40 ($10.95) to €11.00 ($11.58).

AbraSilver Resource (OTC:ABBRF)

had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$0.60 to C$0.55.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 5,650 ($68.89) to GBX 6,000 ($73.16). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.80 ($4.00) to €4.00 ($4.21).

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €130.00 ($136.84) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €132.00 ($138.95) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €170.00 ($178.95) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target lowered by Tigress Financial from $168.00 to $132.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price boosted by Argus from $18.00 to $27.00.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $55.00.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $292.00 to $340.00.

Aclara Resources (OTC:ARAAF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.25 to C$1.10.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $105.00 to $106.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $237.00 to $193.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price boosted by MKM Partners from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $165.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €55.00 ($57.89) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $18.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $18.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price raised by Argus from $45.00 to $50.00.

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) was given a €44.00 ($46.32) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $30.00.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €98.00 ($103.16) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.00 to $8.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $256.00 to $263.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $70.48. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $25.00.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $20.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) had its price target cut by Stephens from $13.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $151.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.30 ($9.79) to €9.80 ($10.32). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) was given a €105.00 ($110.53) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $10.00.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $16.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $16.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $10.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $81.00 to $112.00.

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from 465.00 to 455.00.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,800 ($58.53) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €61.00 ($64.21) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $156.00 to $160.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $140.00 to $155.00.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $6.00 to $32.00.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €29.00 ($30.53) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €40.00 ($42.11) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $89.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €32.00 ($33.68) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €34.00 ($35.79) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 355 ($4.33) to GBX 295 ($3.60). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$43.50 to C$42.50.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 376.00 to 375.00.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$5.50.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $314.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €75.00 ($78.95) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €28.00 ($29.47) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $100.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $173.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $82.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $57.00 to $55.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $155.00.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $88.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €26.00 ($27.37) to €28.00 ($29.47).

Future (LON:FUTR) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,852 ($34.78) to GBX 2,621 ($31.96). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 680 ($8.29) to GBX 625 ($7.62). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 640 ($7.80) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 530 ($6.46) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $15.00 to $7.00.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $15.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,475 ($17.99) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,300 ($15.85) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,600 ($19.51) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $105.00 to $90.00.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $55.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $79.00 to $67.00.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €65.50 ($68.95) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €92.00 ($96.84) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $155.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Helical (LON:HLCL) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 375 ($4.57) to GBX 350 ($4.27). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €70.00 ($73.68) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from 33.00 to 28.00.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from SEK 85 to SEK 80.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $89.00 to $94.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) was given a €70.00 ($73.68) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $110.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Informa (LON:INF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 700 ($8.54) to GBX 725 ($8.84). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €13.00 ($13.68) to €13.40 ($14.11).

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $35.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) was given a €73.00 ($76.84) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $16.00.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €64.00 ($67.37) to €58.00 ($61.05).

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €572.00 ($602.11) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $420.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €120.00 ($126.32) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $13.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $20.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €82.00 ($86.32) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from €118.00 ($124.21) to €91.00 ($95.79).

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $7.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$90.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $399.00 to $401.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $434.00 to $450.00.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $55.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $295.00 to $300.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $230.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $230.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $233.00 to $240.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $190.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $400.00 to $305.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $330.00 to $225.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $375.00 to $320.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $380.00 to $325.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $300.00 to $270.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $284.00 to $294.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$16.00.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $35.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.30 ($3.47) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $69.00 to $60.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $74.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price boosted by Argus from $195.00 to $206.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $55.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $277.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €230.00 ($242.11) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $114.00.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $75.00 to $185.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $39.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $17.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $18.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $20.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $42.00 to $36.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $45.00 to $35.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $19.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $35.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $22.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. from $45.00 to $35.00.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.50 ($3.68) to €3.60 ($3.79).

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €115.00 ($121.05) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €26.00 ($27.37) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $4.30 to $4.20. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $5.00 to $4.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $4.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $5.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $65.00 to $75.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $72.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $79.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $77.00.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $220.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $150.00 to $175.00.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc. from $150.00 to $175.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $61.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 105 to SEK 110. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $22.00 to $13.50. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $12.00.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €120.00 ($126.32) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €14.80 ($15.58) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.55 ($7.95) to €7.45 ($7.84).

Talanx (ETR:TLX) was given a €47.20 ($49.68) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Talanx (ETR:TLX) was given a €47.00 ($49.47) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $2.50 to $1.00.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €54.90 ($57.79) to €60.00 ($63.16).

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $48.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €15.00 ($15.79) to €16.00 ($16.84).

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $590.00 to $610.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 65 ($0.79) to GBX 75 ($0.91). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $1.70 to $1.30. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €45.40 ($47.79) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $7.90 to $12.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $12.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €104.00 ($109.47) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2.70 to $3.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc. from $96.00 to $100.00.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $96.00 to $100.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $109.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $38.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $48.00 to $43.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $10.00.

