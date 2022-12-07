Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.37

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 493702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESPR. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.22.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
