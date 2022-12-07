Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.37

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 493702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESPR. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Deep Track Capital LP raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,840,000 after purchasing an additional 358,332 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 37.9% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,157,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 317,989 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 20.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 41.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 361,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 105,215 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

