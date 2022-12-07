Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and approximately $98.15 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $18.71 or 0.00111336 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,807.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000568 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.88 or 0.00457470 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022500 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002207 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.67 or 0.00843041 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.07 or 0.00649041 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005928 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00240953 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00259781 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,063,286 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
