Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) versus Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) and Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Eurofins Scientific and Industria de Diseño Textil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eurofins Scientific N/A N/A N/A Industria de Diseño Textil 12.16% 24.04% 12.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eurofins Scientific and Industria de Diseño Textil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eurofins Scientific $7.95 billion 1.70 $925.89 million N/A N/A Industria de Diseño Textil $32.79 billion 2.46 $3.81 billion $0.67 19.28

Risk and Volatility

Industria de Diseño Textil has higher revenue and earnings than Eurofins Scientific.

Eurofins Scientific has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industria de Diseño Textil has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Eurofins Scientific and Industria de Diseño Textil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eurofins Scientific 0 5 3 0 2.38 Industria de Diseño Textil 2 3 7 0 2.42

Eurofins Scientific currently has a consensus target price of $90.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.82%. Industria de Diseño Textil has a consensus target price of $25.56, suggesting a potential upside of 97.85%. Given Industria de Diseño Textil’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Industria de Diseño Textil is more favorable than Eurofins Scientific.

Summary

Industria de Diseño Textil beats Eurofins Scientific on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products. It provides services such as agro-science, including biological assessment, consumer and human, and environmental safety, product chemistry, regulatory consultancy, and seed services; agro testing; assurance, such as product inspection, auditing, certification, training and consultation of food, consumer products, and healthcare and cosmetics; biopharma, and clinical diagnostics. In addition, the company offers consumer product testing, which include product compliance and audit, testing, certifications and approvals, inspections, training courses, and digital media and cyber security for various industries; cosmetics and personal care; environment testing, including water, air, soil, waste, and other products testing; and food and feed testing that include allergen, GMO, grain, meat, nano material, pesticides, and residual DNA testing. Further, it offers audit and certification, authenticity, carbohydrates, consulting, dioxins and POPs, food irradiation, labelling, law, heavy metals, identity preservation, mealtime, molecular and microbiology, mycotoxins, nutritional analyses, organic containments, packaging/migration, radioactivity, rapidest, sensorsy and consumer research, trainings, veterinary drug residues, and vitamins services. Additionally, the company provides forensic, genomic, maritime, materials and engineering, REACH, and technologies services. It operates approximately 900 laboratories in 54 countries. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets. It is also involved in textile manufacturing, design, financial services, real estate, logistics, insurance, and combined heat and power plant, and construction businesses. The company operates in Spain, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. was founded in 1963 and is based in Corunna, Spain.

